LafargeHolcim posts record Tk521cr profit in Jan-Sep this year

Stocks

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 09:30 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim posts record Tk521cr profit in Jan-Sep this year

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh posted earnings per share of Tk4.49 at the end of the first three quarters of 2023

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 09:30 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh made a profit of Tk521 crore in the first nine months of this year, which is also the highest ever in its history.

The profit jumped over 58% in the January-September quarter compared to the previous year at the same time, the multinational cement manufacturer said in a press release.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh posted earnings per share of Tk4.49 at the end of the first three quarters of 2023.

Additionally, the company's revenue exhibited substantial growth, surging by over 27% to Tk2,164 crore in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in the previous year.

In the July-September quarter, its revenue and profit grew by 12% and 41% to Tk639 crore and Tk159 crore respectively over the same quarter of the previous year.

Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said, "I thank all members and stakeholders of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh family for their remarkable achievements over the past nine months, even in the face of challenging economic conditions and a significant currency devaluation."

He emphasised that these results underscore the strength of their resilient team and their efforts to expand the business, even in an uncertain economic environment.

Iqbal Chowdhury further said the third quarter's performance demonstrates the strength of our diverse product portfolio and strategic presence driven by innovative products, high-value solutions, digital footprint, and new channels.

"Our Geocycle project stands as a pioneering sustainable waste management solution in the country. We want to make a tangible contribution to bringing our society a step closer to a zero-waste future by managing more waste in the coming years," he said.

"We shall continue to focus on expansion of channels, exploring new business opportunities, and developing innovative products and solutions to bolster our sustainable growth moving forward," the CEO of the company noted.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

5h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World