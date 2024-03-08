Kmart, BGMEA discuss collaboration opportunities in Bangladesh's RMG sector

08 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Kmart, BGMEA discuss collaboration opportunities in Bangladesh's RMG sector

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Kmart and Target Ilse Nolan engaged with Faruque Hassan, the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), to discuss collaboration opportunities within Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) sector. 

The meeting took place at the BGMEA Complex and saw the participation of BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, reads a press release.

The discussions focused on potential collaborations, particularly aiming to promote sustainability and encourage the transition to a circular fashion system. 

The parties explored how to enhance the capabilities of Bangladeshi suppliers in sustainable manufacturing practices.

Faruque Hassan provided an insightful overview of the current state and future prospects of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the global market. 

"Our initiatives are geared towards increasing the competitiveness of the industry through technological upgrades, innovation, and skill development," Hassan said. 

He emphasised Bangladesh's growing focus on diversifying products, especially in non-cotton and high-end segments, and urged Kmart and Target to increase their garment sourcing from Bangladesh.

Kmart and Target, recognised as the largest buyers from Australia sourcing from Bangladesh, have been key players in the country's garment sector for many years. 

The meeting also included Mridul Dasgupta, general manager, and Zahid Abed, head of sourcing apparel at KAS Group Asia.
 

