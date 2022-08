A team led by Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Shirin Akhter placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka on 15 August.

All General Managers of Karmasangsthan Bank Goutam Saha, Meher Sultana, Mahmuda Yasmin and other executives along with other employees of the Head Office were present, reads a press release.