Jamuna Bank reappoints Mirza Elias Uddin as managing director

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed has been reappointed as the managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited for another term of five years.

Elias's reappointment, approved by the board of directors of the bank, has received a positive nod from the Bangladesh Bank, effective from 21 October, reads a press release.

He took over the charge of bank's MD & CEO post on 21 October, 2019 for three years.

During his tenure, Jamuna Bank has established itself as one of the leading lender bank focused not only in serving urban communities but also in offering access to banking to the entire populace of rural people as a people's friendly bank.

In last three years, bank's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.22, Tk2.60 and Tk3.01 respectively which allowed the bank's entry into the elite club of few banks besides operating profit of above Tk726 crore.

During his tenure as MD, cost to income ratio of bank reduced from 53% to 47% and annual foreign trade volume increased from Tk17,200 crore to Tk25,600 crore (49% growth) and investment volume increased from Tk4,100 crore to Tk8,100 crore (99% growth). He is also credited for giving special focus to small and micro finance business.

Elias started his banking career in 1985 with National Bank Limited. In this span of 37 years of career, he worked for Prime Bank and Mercantile bank in various important positions, before joining in Jamuna Bank as Senior Assistant Vice President in 2001.

Elias has vast experience in risk management, treasury, foreign exchange and credit business along with its operation and services and finally in corporate compliance and regulatory issues in banking sector.

He also served as the chairman of Jamuna Bank Capital Management Limited. He is a diplomat associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh and founder General Secretary of Bangladesh Money Market Dealers Association (BAMDA).

He was also the chairman of Technical Committee of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited and member of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA).

He is also involved in various social activities. Presently, he is also a member secretary of Jamuna Bank Foundation and chairman of Private Bank Shishu Day Care Centre named "Pushpita Day Care Centre".

