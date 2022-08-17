Jamuna Bank observes National Mourning Day

On the occasion of the 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day, Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation arranged various programmes.

A discussion meeting, dowa mahfil and voluntary blood donation programmes were held to observe the day, reads a press release.

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the programme.

Bank's directors Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Kanutosh Majumder, Shaheen Mahmud, Gazi Golam Murtoza, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Md Saidul Islam and independent directors were present as special guests.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was present as the guest of honour. Also, the officers and employees of the head office and all the 157 branches of the bank were present in the programme in person and virtually after participating in tree plantation programme.

