Prof Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman new pro-VC of IUBAT

Professor Dr Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman has been appointed as the pro vice-chancellor of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) for the next four years from the date of joining.

Professor Dr Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman is a practising clinical psychologist and a hypnotherapist, trained in hypnotherapy from UCL, London, UK, and from South Africa.

He obtained his PhD in Developmental Psychology from the University of Manitoba, Canada, in 1993, where his study focus was experimental approach to the cognitive development of multiply handicapped children and adolescents, while he also studied developmental psychopathology.

He started his psychology career as a lecturer in the Department of Psychology at Dhaka University in January, 1981, and finally served as a professor of Clinical Psychology Department at the University of Dhaka from 2003, and served as chairperson of the same department from 2005 to 2008. From July 2021, he is on LPR as Professor of Dhaka University, but continuing his role as an independent researcher, writer, clinical practitioner, research supervisor, clinical supervisor, and consultant.