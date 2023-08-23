Prof Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman new pro-VC of IUBAT

Corporates

23 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

Prof Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman new pro-VC of IUBAT

23 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 08:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman has been appointed as the pro vice-chancellor of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) for the next four years from the date of joining. 

Professor Dr Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman is a practising clinical psychologist and a hypnotherapist, trained in hypnotherapy from UCL, London, UK, and from South Africa.

He obtained his PhD in Developmental Psychology from the University of Manitoba, Canada, in 1993, where his study focus was experimental approach to the cognitive development of multiply handicapped children and adolescents, while he also studied developmental psychopathology.

He started his psychology career as a lecturer in the Department of Psychology at Dhaka University in January, 1981, and finally served as a professor of Clinical Psychology Department at the University of Dhaka from 2003, and served as chairperson of the same department from 2005 to 2008. From July 2021, he is on LPR as Professor of Dhaka University, but continuing his role as an independent researcher, writer, clinical practitioner, research supervisor, clinical supervisor, and consultant.

IUBAT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19