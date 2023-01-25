ISD observes kindness week to foster empathy in children

International School Dhaka (ISD) kicked off kindness week on 22 January with the theme "Grow Kindness" to promote kindness among the ISD community through various activities.

Students of the school are making donations for the children of low-income families in the city as part of their kindness week programmes, said a press release.

ISD says instilling key skills and behaviour into students through unique initiatives and programmes has always been at the heart of its curriculum.

For primary students, the week comprises kindness yoga and a kindness donation to Families For Children (FFC). ISD students and teachers are also dressing in the kindness colours of pink and green and do a second round of donations with the help of the student council.

The secondary students started the week with a whole school reading buddy session for the early years and primary students. They donated a backpack to Solmaid Community School, which provides free education and food to children from low-income families.