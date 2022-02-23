Evercare Hospital hosts travelling art exhibition by International School Dhaka

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:45 pm

Evercare Hospital hosts travelling art exhibition by International School Dhaka

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Evercare Hospital hosts travelling art exhibition by International School Dhaka

Evercare Hospital Dhaka is the host of International School Dhaka's (ISD) travelling art exhibition, "Heroes of Our Time".

The exhibition features an ardent tribute to the Bangladesh healthcare community for their care and support in keeping everyone safe during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reads a press release. 

ISD Visual Art Teacher and Personal Project Coordinator Bridget Mutasa said, "The efforts of the healthcare community did not stop even in the face of danger. This traveling art exhibition is our humble tribute to these frontline fighters. Our students have created a series of reflective, optimistic and outward-looking artwork in the spirit of solidarity, kindness and courage."

Evercare Hospita Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Kaul said, "It is our privilege to partner with ISD in this noble initiative. The students of the school have very creatively acknowledged and depicted the efforts put in by front line health workers during this COVID pandemic."

Evercare Hospital Deputy Director of Medical Services Dr Arif Mahmud said, "It is an honor to Evercare to be hosting ISD's exhibition at our premises. The students of ISD have demonstrated remarkable dedication to appreciating the efforts of healthcare workers through their thoughtful artworks. I appreciate their great initiative and pray for their success."

The art exhibition is being displayed at ten different locations within the premises of Evercare Hospital Dhaka. 

The exhibition will be moved by ISD to various other locations to allow a broader group of people to view the pieces in the collection. 

