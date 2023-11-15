Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble's career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Just a couple of months into his tenure as director at the International School of Dhaka (ISD) starting in August, Steve Calland-Scoble has already been bringing a fresh perspective to the school through his robust leadership.

At the core of his educational philosophy is a commitment to student-centric teaching and tailored learning pathways, promoting a comprehensive international education within the context of International Baccalaureate (IB) schools.

Notably, established in 1999, ISD was Dhaka's inaugural school to offer IB curricula to students aged two to 19. It boasts a global reputation for delivering top-notch international education in premier facilities.

Photo: Noor A Alam

The Business Standard recently sat with Steve to learn more about his endeavours and his future plans with ISD.

A career spanning three decades

Steve identifies himself as a man of diverse cultural influences. Although born in Scotland, he spent his formative years in Singapore, where he first encountered Asian culture, due to his father's professional commitments.

He later completed his education in London and started a career in the field of education, working with numerous ethnically diverse schools serving working-class communities.

As a seasoned educational leader, Steve's career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany.

Armed with an MA in International Education from Oxford Brookes University and a PGCE in Education from University College London, he has built a remarkable educational journey. Steve's leadership roles include serving as the Director at Dresden International School and leading ACS International Schools in Qatar.

Steve believes he has been fortunate to get the offer from ISD. It did not take him much time to accept the offer and come to Bangladesh.

"My first encounter with Bangladesh and Bangladeshi students dates back to many years ago in London, where I worked with Sylheti-London garment workers' kids. I found the experience a very generous one," he said.

Steve also dedicated his time to working in educational institutions serving indigenous communities and working-class populations. These connections and experiences, combined with his upbringing in various countries across the world, consistently guided his career path and instilled in him a deep conviction that his calling extended to a global context.

Photo: Noor A Alam

Steve is the first one in his family to receive a university education. Upon completing his undergraduate, postgraduate, and some other degrees, he felt a profound sense of duty to start on a career in education, with a particular aspiration for leadership positions.

Although he initially began his career as a teacher, he gradually advanced towards roles of leadership. His teaching aspiration emphasises highly on community involvement and collaborative improvement.

Holistic, at its best

True to its educational philosophy, ISD places a strong emphasis on fostering a comprehensive understanding of academic subjects and cultivating vital learning skills such as critical thinking, effective communication, self-management, research capabilities, and social competencies.

Additionally, the school provides opportunities for students to engage in community service through age-appropriate programs, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

At ISD, the curriculum extends beyond mere knowledge dissemination; it is a vehicle for nurturing individuals who not only excel academically but also make meaningful contributions to society.

In Steve's words, the school's goal is to offer students a wealth of learning opportunities encompassing academics, sports, and the arts and guide them towards personalised learning pathways that benefit both themselves and the broader community.

Steve aims to incorporate advanced, technology-driven education. He expressed pride in ISD's Design Centre and excitement about partnering with Carnegie Mellon University to introduce its world-leading, research-backed robotics program to Bangladesh for the first time. ISD students will collaborate with teachers certified by Carnegie Mellon Robotics Academy.

Steve Calland-Scoble. Photo: Noor A Alam

"This is a big investment for the school, and only a very few schools in the world have this facility. We are the only school in Bangladesh to have an enriched robotics program and autumn camp like this. Our students are very enthusiastic about robotics, and we aim to enhance their critical thinking ability with such unique facilities," Steve said.

Under Steve's leadership, ISD has also introduced global sports partnerships in football and cricket. The school now delivers a dynamic co-curricular program, partnered with Barca Academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona, and CricKingdom, a cricket academy fronted by India cricket captain, Rohit Sharma. These partnerships are a first for Bangladesh schools.

ISD is also proud to welcome their recently joined AUSTSWIM licensed teacher, Australia's national organisation, for the teaching of water safety and swimming through their gold standard courses.

Asked about what distinguishes ISD from other English Medium schools, Steve emphasised its truly international approach, preparing students for seamless transitions into various education systems.

Photo: Noor A Alam

"Whether an Indian student wishes to return to India and start anew or a Spanish student aspires to continue their education in their home country, ISD ensures the flexibility to do so. We place a strong emphasis on promoting cultural diversity, teaching students not only their native languages but also the ongoing agendas of their respective nationalities, as well as international perspectives" he added.

The school is home to 32 nationalities. It has an alumni base of around 400 graduates. Looking ahead, Steve envisions a future for the school characterised by a larger and more diverse student population and an even higher standard of academic excellence. Additionally, he is considering the implementation of scholarship programs to further enhance the educational opportunities available.

"Our teacher's pool is highly qualified and has invaluable expertise. Some of them have a doctorate degree," he added. The College Counselling team at ISD consists of two full-time University and Career Counsellors who play a significant role in providing career awareness and supporting students' future exploration and planning and go on to attend leading universities in the US, Asia and around the world.

In the end, Steve shared the one piece of advice he always gives to his students or anyone he mentors: "Read a book," he said with a polite smile on his face.