International School Dhaka promotes diverse learners in schools

The International School Dhaka (ISD) organised an Inclusion Symposium, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, on Friday focusing on children with special needs and how schools can include more diverse learners in the everyday classroom in Bangladesh.

The goal of the symposium is to look into the issue as it is the right of every child to receive quality education to develop their skills and realise their full potential, regardless of all their challenges, the organisers said at the event held at the ISD campus in the capital.

In collaboration with Bangladesh Finance, the ISD organised two workshops on establishing inclusive classrooms and how to tackle the most challenging scenarios.

Daniel Sobel, CEO of Inclusion Expert, an international organisation providing support to promote inclusive education, conducted the workshops and also presented the keynote speech.

He said, "Inclusion is an important aspect of education, that is very basic – the interaction between the adult and the child."

"It is now quite easy to adopt and be inclusive. All teachers in all countries can be inclusive regardless of the curriculum, subject, and culture as I have already demonstrated," added Daniel, who is also the chair of the International Forums of Inclusion Practitioners and Founder of Global Inclusive Teaching Initiative.

"We have built training programmes which are being used all over the world. I am also taking some global inclusive teaching initiatives," he said.

"If a normal teacher makes a few little adaptations, certainly the outcome will be much better for all types of students," added Daniel Sobel, also the consultant and advisor to schools, regional and national governments, UNESCO, the UN, and the EU.

The first workshop conducted at the symposium allowed participants to learn and discuss inclusion from being something that takes a huge amount of effort and money outside of classrooms to something quite simple and can be done in all settings, universally by every teacher. The second workshop focused on behaviour.