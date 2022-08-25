IPDC signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide loans to CMSME entrepreneurs

IPDC Finance has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to mobilise refinance scheme against term loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs).

Md Jaker Hossain, director of SME & Special Programmes Department; Bangladesh Bank and Mominul Islam, MD and CEO, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present at the signing ceremony, reads a press release.

A total fund of Tk25,000 crore will be disbursed to CMSMEs for a tenure up to 5 years at maximum 7% interest rate.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank; Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, head of SME, IPDC Finance were among the others present during the signing ceremony.

