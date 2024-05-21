Investment Corporation of Bangladesh holds branch managers conference

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:18 pm

Related News

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh holds branch managers conference

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The "29th Branch Managers Conference-2024" of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and its three subsidiaries was held on Saturday (18 May) at Fars Hotel & Resorts in Dhaka. 

The conference was chaired by Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB. Professor Dr. Suborna Barua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB was present at the occasion as the chief guest.

Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiary companies of ICB, general managers, all branch managers and high officials of ICB were also present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ICB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

3h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

12h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

14m | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

44m | Videos
What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

2h | Videos