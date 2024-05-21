Investment Corporation of Bangladesh holds branch managers conference

Photo: Courtesy

The "29th Branch Managers Conference-2024" of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and its three subsidiaries was held on Saturday (18 May) at Fars Hotel & Resorts in Dhaka.

The conference was chaired by Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB. Professor Dr. Suborna Barua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB was present at the occasion as the chief guest.

Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiary companies of ICB, general managers, all branch managers and high officials of ICB were also present.