17km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail Highway, traffic normal on Dhaka-Mawa expressway and Aricha highway

Heavy traffic and vehicle breakdowns on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway have led to a severe 17km tailback, causing significant distress for drivers and passengers, while people from southwestern regions are heading home without any significant traffic disruptions.

The traffic jam on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway, which began late Saturday (15 June) night, extends from the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Pouli in Kalihati.

Police and bridge authorities reported that the congestion worsened overnight due to an increase in traffic on the bridge and several vehicle breakdowns.

The process of clearing the broken-down vehicles took some time, exacerbating the traffic situation. Additionally, to prevent accidents and manage the load on the bridge, toll collection was halted multiple times when the queue of vehicles reached the toll booths causing a traffic jam stretching from the eastern side of the bridge to Elenga.

In the last 24 hours, 51,891 vehicles have crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge, generating a toll revenue of Tk3.65 crore.

Meanwhile, on the final day of Eid travel, people from the southwestern regions are heading home via the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway and Padma Bridge without any significant traffic disruptions.

Despite the expected increase in vehicular movement, traffic on the highway remains normal, and vehicles are traveling smoothly.

In addition to long-distance public transport, many are using personal cars and motorcycles, traveling with their families. Traders returning home after selling cattle in Dhaka markets are also seen travelling in open trucks.

Authorities reported that since early morning today (16 June), there have been no traffic jams or passenger inconveniences at the Munshiganj end of the Bangabandhu expressway.

Vehicles are crossing the Padma Bridge seamlessly. At the toll plaza on the southern end of the Padma Bridge, tolls are being collected at seven booths continuously, with each vehicle taking only 5-6 seconds for the process.

Mawa Traffic Police in-charge, Ziaul Haider said, "On the final day of Eid travel, starting from early Sunday morning, people from southwestern regions are reaching their destinations comfortably and without any disruptions.

Traffic returns to Dhaka-Aricha route amid Eid rush

The Dhaka-Aricha route has seen a resurgence in traffic due to the Eid rush. Many vehicles are now choosing this route to avoid the heavy congestion on the Gazipur-Tangail-Elenga highway.

As a result, the Dhaka-Aricha route, once one of the busiest and most important routes in the country, which had become less busy after the opening of the Padma Bridge, is once again bustling with activity.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), with 17 ferries and 33 launches operating in Aricha, along with 19 launches at Paturia and 14 on the Aricha-Kazirhat route, commuters are easily crossing the river.

Despite the increased traffic, ferries on the Aricha route are operating efficiently, with minimal waiting times for passengers and vehicles.

Our reporters Foisal Ahmed and Jafar Ahmed contributed to this story