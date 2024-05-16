ICB launches MyICB app

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:27 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has launched MyICB, an app to deliver quality services, and bring various office services to users' fingertips.

The country's only state owned investment bank launched the app at its office in Motijheel on Thursday. 

Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was present as the chief guest, while Professor Suborna Barua, chairman of the ICB, was special guest at the event. Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, presided over the launching ceremony.

They said investors can avail various services of the ICB and its three subsidiaries instantly with the app, which will save time, money and labour.

The users will get integrated services of the ICB and its three subsidiaries — ICB Asset Management Company, ICB Capital Management and ICB Securities Trading Company. 

MyICB operates on the Android operating system, available for free on the Google Play Store, ensuring easy access and user-friendly functionality. The app supports both Bangla and English languages.

The main screen of the apps has four separate icons for ICB and its three subsidiaries.

Calling the app "a new feather added in our economy in line with the motto of Smart Bangladesh", Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah said it is a great initiative to provide services to its investors and hoped investors will greatly benefit from the app. 

Suborna Barua said to implement the financial inclusion, the app will help the ICB to provide proper services in time.

He said such an initiative should have been taken earlier. "After I took charge, I focused on making services easier and more tech-friendly. As part of Smart Bangladesh, we have launched the app and have many other plans underway."

Services of MyICB

Using the app, investors can download tax and investment certificates, renew the loan taken, enhance the tenure and access account statements.

Investors can also calculate the loan amount they can avail by using the calculator in the app. 

Investors further can transfer and deposit money using bank account and mobile financial services in their investment account and against the ICB unit registration number. 

Moreover, they can deposit fees for reprinting of unit certificates through the app.

 

