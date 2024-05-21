Dhaka index plunges 116 points in last three trading hours

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:28 pm

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The benchmark index, DSEX, of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted by 116 points in the last three trading hours today (21 May) due to intense selling pressure.

Although the DSEX surged over 90 points in the first hour of trading after the securities regulator strengthened ICB Securities, a subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), by increasing its free limit ceiling from Tk10 crore to Tk50 crore to boost market participation, it was not enough to offset the ongoing selling pressure.

This means that ICB Securities can invest up to Tk50 crore in a single day using credit facilities, although the loan must be settled by the end of the day, with ICB acting as a guarantor.

At the end of the day, the DSEX closed at 5,372 points, down by 22 points from the previous day, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive days.

During the session, 102 scrips advanced, 235 declined and 56 remained unchanged.

