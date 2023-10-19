Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale organises free eye care programme

Corporates

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale organises free eye care programme

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale organises free eye care programme

Under the initiative of Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale, free eye check up services have been provided to the students of Mannan School and College of the capital and local people. 

Shahina Rafiq, chairman of Inner Wheel Club District-328, was the chief guest in the event organised on 30 September in the school premises, reads a press release.

King Farhad Hospital's former consultant and prominent ophthalmologist Dr Jasim Uddin, Ward No. 46 Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Mollah, Principal of Mannan School and College Md Shafiqul Islam, Board Members of Inner Wheel Club District-328 and other members were present. 

President of Inner Wheel Club Dhaka Nightingale Afroza Akhter Babli presided over the event. 

Nahid Farman, secretary of the club conducted the programme. All members of Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale were present in the event.

Eye Health / Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

21m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World