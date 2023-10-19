Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale organises free eye care programme

Under the initiative of Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale, free eye check up services have been provided to the students of Mannan School and College of the capital and local people.

Shahina Rafiq, chairman of Inner Wheel Club District-328, was the chief guest in the event organised on 30 September in the school premises, reads a press release.

King Farhad Hospital's former consultant and prominent ophthalmologist Dr Jasim Uddin, Ward No. 46 Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Mollah, Principal of Mannan School and College Md Shafiqul Islam, Board Members of Inner Wheel Club District-328 and other members were present.

President of Inner Wheel Club Dhaka Nightingale Afroza Akhter Babli presided over the event.

Nahid Farman, secretary of the club conducted the programme. All members of Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale were present in the event.