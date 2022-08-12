Saudi King's charity organisation launches medical scheme to combat blindness in Bangladesh

Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday (8 August) launched a new scheme to combat blindness and its causes in Bangladesh.

The KSrelief voluntary medical team examined 6,600 cases, and performed 150 successful cataract procedures, reports Arab News.

This latest scheme serves as an extension of projects combating blindness by the Saudi charity, for families with low incomes in a number of countries.

