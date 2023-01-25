VisionSpring and Brac celebrate correcting vision of 20 lakh people through reading glasses

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

VisionSpring and Brac celebrate correcting vision of 20 lakh people through reading glasses

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:54 pm
VisionSpring and Brac celebrate correcting vision of 20 lakh people through reading glasses

Reading Glasses for Improved Livelihoods (RGIL) programme funded by VisionSpring in partnership with Brac Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP), is celebrating its milestone achievement of correcting the vision of 2 million people.

VisionSpring and Brac honoured the Community Health Workers (CHWs), key staff, and delivery partners at an exclusive celebration taking place at the Brac Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 23 January, reads a press release.

Honourable guest speakers include Prof Golam Mostafa, director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO) and line director of National Eye Care (NEC); Prof AHM Enayet Hussain, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Medical University and country chair of the IAPB Bangladesh Chapter; and Dr Upenthyo George, consultant (Public Health) at the Ministry of Health of Uganda. Jordan Kassalow, founder of VisionSpring, and Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, former Vice Chair of BRAC, also spoke at the event on RGIL's journey so far. In addition, the event was attended by Ella Gudwin, CEO of VisionSpring, Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, Shameran Abed, Executive Director of BRAC International, Misha Mahjabeen, Country Director of VisionSpring Bangladesh.

Established in 2006, the RGIL programme pioneered the training of Community Health Workers (CHWs) of Brac to provide primary eye care services to their communities. The programme was grounded in the premise that reading glasses are one of the most underutilised, low-cost, high-impact tools available to boost economic and social outcomes for low-income individuals and their households. Through funding from Cartier, Warby Parker and National Vision, the programme has successfully scaled nationally in Bangladesh and replicated in Uganda and Zambia with the networks of CHWs, programme staff and organisational partners (BRAC as well as United Purpose and CARE).

The programme trains Community Health Workers to identify the most common cause of blurry vision (presbyopia), allowing them to earn a living by distributing reading glasses, and eventually refer more people into the health system for higher-level eye care, preserving the capacity of limited number of optometrists and ophthalmologists for more complex eye conditions.

When the programme started, the idea that age-related blurry vision could be treated outside of the doctor's office, by CHWs, was controversial. Today, tens of thousands of CHWs have screened the vision of 10 million people and disbursed more than 2 million reading glasses across 3 countries, conducting basic vision tests, and referring customers to specialists for higher-level services. The approach has been replicated by other NGOs and national governments, and late last year the World Health Organisation (WHO) incorporated the RGIL methodology into their online Training in Assistive Products module.

Ella Gudwin, CEO of VisionSpring, commented, "Sixteen years ago we took a leap of faith to launch a disruptive programme aimed at de-medicalizing the delivery of reading glasses, with a view to opening up access to near-vision correction for millions. We're proud of the longstanding partnerships that made this milestone possible and to have established the precedent to bring this programme to millions more. We are excited to join hands with others who are ready to solve this problem at scale!"

Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director, Brac Health Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP) said, "This is a perfect example of an effective public health intervention scalable in a low-resource setting. A multi-tasking CHW can be utilised to tackle a stubborn problem that impedes the quality of life as well as reduces productivity and thus economic potential of a country. The Bangladesh Government has already achieved many milestones for overall health status of the population, however, to reach the SDG target of universal health coverage, we must work together to take this solution to the last mile."

BRAC / Eye Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February