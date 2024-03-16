7 Ayurvedic therapies for clear vision and eye health

In the modern era, screens and gadgets have become an integral part of our life.

While they make tasks easier and quicker, they also diminish overall wellbeing, with our eyes bearing the greatest burden of excess screen time.

Along with digital strain, environmental pollutants, allergies, sun damage, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma are among the reasons that are impacting our eye health.

To prevent early vision loss, get rid of digital strain and avoid conditions like dry, red and watery eyes, it's important to follow a daily routine that can enhance eye health.

According to Ayurveda, poor lifestyle can lead to toxic accumulating which impacts our eye health.

Due to an inactive lifestyle, poor diet and lack of exercise, toxins can accumulate which can lead to eye disorders like dry eyes, burning in the eye, etc.

There are many natural remedies and therapies in the ancient medicinal practice that can help improve eyesight.

"The ancient practice of Ayurveda remedies for improving eyesight predominantly involve the utilisation of ancient herbs and therapies such as Netra kriyakalpas and Panchakarma. To maintain and enhance good vision, there are several daily practices and numerous Ayurvedic herbs that have the potential to enhance the health of our eyes," says Dr Premsankar P, Research Officer and Ayurveda Physician – NETRA Ayurveda Eye Speciality Clinic, AVP Research Foundation.

AYURVEDA EYE HEALTH SECRETS

Eyes are considered the most important sensory organ.

As time passes, our vision may weaken due to various influences, including age, lifestyle choices and genetic factors.

Dr Premchankar shares a set of therapies and a list of ancient herbs that can boost your eye health.