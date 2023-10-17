IFIC Bank celebrates International Day of Rural Women 2023

IFIC Bank has recently celebrated "International Day of Rural Women 2023".

Female customers and their families were invited to different branches and uposhakhas to participate in programmes organised to commemorate the day, reads a press release.

Rural women are actively contributing to improving the lives of rural mass through diverse economic activities.

IFIC Bank PLC, the largest bank in the country, supports them with women-friendly banking Products and services through its 1300 (+) branch and uposhakha network, spread out across the country.