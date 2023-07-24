IDLC Income Fund continues to deliver consistent dividends, return

The Trustee of IDLC Income Fund has declared a 3.0% final cash dividend on 13 July 2023. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend of 3.9% disbursed in January, 2023. So, total Cash Dividend of IDLC Income Fund stands at 6.9% for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

IDLC Income Fund is Bangladesh's first-ever debt mutual fund. Launched on June 2021, this fund invests predominantly in Government or Government backed securities to deliver the optimum mix of yield, safety and liquidity. This Fund does not invest in the secondary stock market. The fund's average annual compounded return since inception till its last– published weekly NAV (30 July 2023) stands at 7.65%.

This pioneering fund has earned a reputation for consistently delivering dividends every six months, showcasing the benefits of debt mutual funds as a globally recognized and popular asset class that addresses investment risk while generating stable and regular returns. Due to predominant investment in treasury bill, treasury bond and by avoiding investment in secondary stock market, IDLC Income Fund has successfully mitigated investment risk, making it a top choice for investors.

A Proven Track Record of Consistent Dividend and Return: Delivering consistent dividend and return to investors was one of the objectives of IDLC Income Fund. The Fund has delivered this in 6-month intervals from its inception. This remarkable performance has not only provided a sense of stability to the unit-holders but also solidified the fund's position as a reliable income-generating option in the market.

Harnessing the Power of Debt Mutual Funds: As a globally recognized and popular asset class, debt mutual funds have been embraced by investors worldwide for their ability to address investment risk and offer steady returns. IDLC Income Fund follows this tradition by leveraging the advantages of debt instruments, which typically involves investments predominantly in treasury bill, treasury bond. In addition, the fund also invests in high Investment grade corporate bonds, and FDRs of well governed financial intermediaries. These investments provide a stable as well as predictable stream of income, which is highly appealing to investors seeking stability and regular realisation of returns.

Since, this fund does not invest in the secondary stock market, IDLC Income Fund is devoid of exposure to equity market fluctuations and its corresponding potential losses.