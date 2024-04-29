IDLC approves 15% cash dividend at its 39th AGM

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 09:40 pm

The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of IDLC Finance PLC. was held virtually on Monday, April 29, 2024, by using a digital platform in compliance with the directives set by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

In line with the directives of Bangladesh Bank, the Board of Directors proposed a cash dividend of 15% (Taka 1.50 per share) for the year 2023, which was approved by the shareholders of IDLC, reads a press release.

During the course of the event, it was discussed that despite the ongoing global crisis and extremely challenging market conditions, IDLC continues to forge ahead with sound Management policies, strong Corporate Governance, and superior Customer Service, thereby maintaining its position as one of the leading Financial Institutions in 2023.

Mr. Aziz Al Mahmood, Chairman, IDLC Finance PLC., Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Farooq Sobhan, other Directors Mr. Nurullah Chaudhury, Mrs. Mahia Juned, Mr. Md. Harun-Or-Rashid, Independent Directors Mr. Md. Khalilur Rahman, Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, GUP, NDC, PSC, MD & CEO of IDLC Finance PLC. Mr. M Jamal Uddin, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Masud Karim Majumder FCA, and Company Secretary Mr. Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat FCS ACMA were present at the meeting.

During the speech, both the Chairman and the MD & CEO welcomed the participating shareholders and thanked them for their continued support. They emphasized that the company's financial performance in 2023 was achieved through dedicated efforts from the employees along with timely strategic maneuvers and an unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future.

