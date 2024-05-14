Unilever Consumer Care declares 300% cash dividends

At the 51st annual general meeting on Tuesday, its shareholders approved the dividends apart from directors’ report, auditor’s report, and audited financial statement for the year

Unilever Consumer Care has announced a 300% cash dividend on ordinary shares for the calendar year 2023 ended on 31 December.   

At the 51st annual general meeting on Tuesday, its shareholders approved the dividends apart from directors' report, auditor's report, and audited financial statement for the year, according to a release. 

"In 2023, as a global business, our company encountered significant challenges stemming from geo-political crises, leading to a decline in gross profit," Masud Khan, the company's chairman, told the AGM. 

"However, despite these adverse circumstances, we demonstrated resilience by increasing our net profit margin by 6.5% in 2023 compared to 2022," he added.  

The AGM was held on digital platform in line with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's directives. 

The company's other directors, Mohammad Zaved Akhtar, Zinnia Tanzina Huq, SOM Rashedul Quayum, Md Abul Hossain, and Reazul Haque Chowdhury, and Company Secretary, Md Naharul Islam Molla, also joined it.

Unilever Consumer Care Limited is one of the leading fast-moving consumer goods companies and has been operating in Bangladesh since 1974. 

Throughout its remarkable journey of over four decades in this country, UCL stands strongly and maintains a leading position in the Health Food Drink Category of Bangladesh. 

UCL's portfolio includes international brands Horlicks, Maltova, Boost and GlucoMax D.

 

