Idcol organises information workshop on rooftop solar

07 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Idcol) organised a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar systems at Hotel Radisson Blu, Chattogram on Tuesday (7 March) with a view to promote rooftop solar technology among the members of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Cost of electricity generation from solar rooftop is cheaper than that of grid tariff. Thus, financing such projects makes financial sense apart from achieving the country's target of renewable energy-based power generation, reads a press release.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO of Idcol, and Mahbubul Alam, president of CCCI graced the occasion with their presence.

 

