IDCOL wins IJGlobal APAC Awards and Finance Asia Achievement Awards 2023

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has been recognised as "Development Finance Institution of the Year" for the Asia Pacific region at the prestigious "IJGlobal Awards 2023."

The award was announced by IJGlobal, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor business, at an awards dinner at Singapore, reads a press release.

The IJGlobal Awards recognise outstanding transactions and institutions from around the world of energy and infrastructure.

IDCOL was also awarded the "Best Project Finance House in Asia" at the "Finance Asia Achievement Awards 2023". The awards night was held in Hong Kong. Finance Asia provides in-depth coverage of the latest developments across equity, digital assets, debt and M&A deals, offering unique insights into Asia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

IDCOL, a government owned financial institution, catalyzes private sector investment in infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency and PPP projects in Bangladesh. IDCOL received the awards owing to the impact created through its Solar Irrigation Pump and Improved Cook Stove programs. Moreover, IDCOL's continued support to the Government of Malawi as fund manager in Malawi for its off-grid electrification activities have been highlighted.

Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of IDCOL expressed his sincere gratitude towards IJGlobal and Finance Asia for acknowledging IDCOL's contributions.

He thanked all stakeholders for their continuous strong support and belief in IDCOL.

He further noted that these international awards are a testament to IDCOL's substantial work in financing sustainable projects, which have not only spurred economic growth but also enhanced the country's resilience to environmental challenges.

