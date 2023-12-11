ICB, Public Works Department sign agreement

11 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
ICB, Public Works Department sign agreement

An agreement was signed between the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and the Public Works Department regarding construction of ICB Bhaban. 

The agreement signing took place in the boardroom of ICB on Sunday (10 December), reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Project Director Engineer Md Arifur Rahaman of ICB and Executive Engineer Md Atikul Islam of the Public works Department with the presence of Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Additional Chief Engineer Md Nasim Khan of Public Works Department, Senior Assistant Secretary Muhammad Amin Sharif of Financial Institution Division of Ministry of Finance and General Managers of ICB. 

