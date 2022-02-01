ICAB unveils new logo on its 50th year

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has launched a new logo for the organisation on Monday (31 January).

President of ICAB Md Shahadat Hossain unveiled the new logo marking its 50 years of establishment at a ceremony held at CA Bhaban in the city, reads a press release.

ICAB Vice-Presidents NKA Mobin and Fouzia Haque, Chief Executive Officer Shubhashish Bose, Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique and other officials of the institute were present in the occasion

At the same programme, January 6 has also been declared as Chartered Accountants Day.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh was established by the President's Order No-2 of 1973 (Bangladesh Chartered Accountants Order) which was promulgated by the government of Bangladesh on January 6, 1973 under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.