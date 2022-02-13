Eastland Insurance receives “Best Presented Annual Report” award by SAFA

Eastland Insurance Company Limited has achieved a 'Certificate of Merit' for 'Best Presented Annual Report Awards - 2020' under the 'Insurance' category by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The award was handed over to Abdul Haque FCA, chief executive officer of the company by the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on 9 February, said a press release.

Eastland Insurance Company has also been awarded the '21st ICAB National Award' for 'Best Presented Annual Reports - 2020' under the 'Insurance' category by the ICAB.

According to the media release, earlier, Eastland Insurance was awarded with 'Best Corporate Award' by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for four consecutive years and the 'Best Presentation Annual Report Award' by ICAB.