20 listed firms receive ICAB award for quality annual reports

20 listed companies have been awarded in the 21st ICAB National Awards for the quality of their annual reports for the year 2020.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the crests and certificates to representatives of the winning companies at a city hotel on Sunday.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) said a total of 36 entities were awarded this year.

Of them, 25 entities won the Best Presented Annual Report Award.

Three of the companies, two of which won other awards as well, won the Integrated Reporting award, and five companies got the Corporate Governance Disclosure award.

13 others, including an NGO and a non listed government bank, received certificates of merit as they achieved the minimum qualifying marks.

Shahjalal Islami Bank won the first prize for the quality of annual report in 2020 among the private sector banks. Brac Bank and Bank Asia jointly stood second, and Mutual Trust Bank attained the third position.

IDLC Finance Ltd, the top non-banking financial institution (NBFI) in the country, became the champion as it scored the maximum points among the 72 competitor entities from 14 different sectors.

Among the NBFIs, Bangladesh Finance Ltd emerged as the second prize winner and Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation got the third prize for their latest annual report.

In the manufacturing category, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, RAK Ceramics Bangladesh and Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh got the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Summit Power Ltd was the only winner in the fuel and power category.

Non-life insurers Reliance Insurance, Prime Insurance and Eastland Insurance got the first, second, and third prizes respectively.

Under the diversified holdings category, only ACI Limited got a prize while no conglomerate's annual report satisfied the juries for the previous year.

Like the previous year, Grameenphone was the lone winner in the communication and IT category.

Of the public sector companies, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh was first while the Infrastructure Development Company got the second prize.

Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd, the company behind Westin Hotel, Dhaka, was the only service sector company to win a prize this year.

In the agriculture sector, only Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd got the award.

Among the non-governmental organisations (NGO), Sajida Foundation became the champion, Brac stood second while Ghashful and Community Development Centre jointly received the third prize.

For corporate governance disclosures, Bank Asia and LankaBangla Finance Ltd were the joint champions, while Shahjalal Islami Bank and IDLC Finance jointly stood second and Brac Bank won the third position.

In integrated reporting, IDLC Finance stood first, LankaBangla Finance stood second and Bank Asia Ltd got the third prize.

The list of certificates of merit winners includes NGO Uddipan, South East Bank, Eastern Bank, City Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank, IPDC Finance, Marico Bangladesh, Orion Pharmaceuticals, MJL Bangladesh, and Paramount Textile Ltd.