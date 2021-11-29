ICAB gets new council

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 07:33 pm

ICAB gets new council

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has recently formed a new council where 20 members have been elected to lead the Institute and the profession for the term 2022-2024.  

As per bye-law 13(1) of ICAB Bye-Laws 2004, the Council-ICAB constituted five-member Election Commission headed by AK Gulam Kibria FCA under which the election was held in a festive mood on Saturday (27 November, 2021) at CA Bhaban and the ICAB Chattogram office simultaneously, reads a press release.

All the members of the institute cast their votes enthusiastically and elected their representatives to the Council and the Regional Committees. ICAB members were also allowed to cast their votes online.

The 18 Councilors from Dhaka Regional Constituency and two Councilors from Chattogram Regional Constituency were elected to form the Council of ICAB, the press release added.

The elected Council Members are Sabbir Ahmed, Adeeb Hossain Khan, Md Humayun Kabir, Md Mahamud Hosain, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Kader Joaddar, Kamrul Abedin, Md Moniruzzaman, Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, MBM Lutful Hadee, Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Md Shahadat Hossain, Gopal Chandra Ghosh, Mohammed Forkan Uddin, NKA Mobin, Fouzia Haque, Maria Howlader, and Md Yasin Miah from Dhaka regional constituency and Md Johirul Islam, Sidhartha Barua from Chattogram regional constituency. 

Besides, ICAB members from Dhaka constituency also balloted nine members to ICAB Dhaka regional committee (DRC) while members from Chattogram constituency balloted five members to ICAB Chittagong regional committee (CRC).   

Elected members of DRC-ICAB are Md Anwaruzzaman, Mohammad Refaul Karim, Khandaker Mamun, Md Mijanur Rahman, Mahmudur Rahman, Md Habibur Rahman, Ramdas Howlader, Mohammad Moin Uddin Riad, and Golam Fazlul Kabir. 

Members of CRC-ICAB are Md Moniruzzaman, Mohammed Abul Kashem, Mohammad Arif, Trishit Chowdhury, and Naznin Sultana.

