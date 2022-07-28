ICAB, AB Bank sign MoU on documents verification system

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and AB Bank Ltd have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate office.

Under this MoU, the bank will get access to use "Documents Verification System" (DVS) for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities.

Md Shahadat Hossain, president of ICAB and Tarique Afzal, president & managing director AB Bank, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

ICAB's Vice-Presidents, Council Members with Chief Executive Officer and Bank's Deputy Managing Directors along with senior officials were present at the occasion.

ICAB has already signed similar MoUs with NBR, FRC, BSEC and RJSC. DVS already became popular among the business communities and the regulators.