IBBPLC inaugurates Hajj booth at Hajj camp

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 03:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated Hajj Booth at Hajjcamp, Ashkona, Dhaka for providing special services to Hajj pilgrims. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the booth as chief guest on 8 May 2024, Wednesday.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank, Mohammed Kamruzzaman, Director Hajj Office (Deputy Secretary), Md. Omar Hayat Chowdhury and Md. Solaiman, Vice Presidents along with other officials of the bank and Hajj Office were present in the programme. 

Islami Bank has been providing US Dollar and Saudi Riyal Endorsement and exchange facilities to the Hajj pilgrims, distributing Hajj guide, ATM service and information service through this Hajj Booth. Every year, Islami Bank provides banking services, information and gifts useful for Hajj to Hajj pilgrims by setting up a booth at the Hajj Camp in Ashkona.

Debit and Khidmah (credit) card endorsements and ATM booth services are also provided in the booth. Through debit and Khidmah (credit) card endorsement, Hajj pilgrims can withdraw Riyal from any VISA branded booth in Saudi Arabia. All types of banking related information are provided to the pilgrims from this booth. Umbrellas, handbags, shoe bags and stone bags are provided as gifts by Islami Bank to the Hajj pilgrims as well. The bank has also provided a bus to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to facilitate smooth boarding of pilgrims from Hajj Camp to airport.

 

Islami Bank / Hajj

