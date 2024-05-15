First Hajj flight leaves Ctg with 398 passengers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 12:21 pm

First Hajj flight leaves Ctg with 398 passengers

The first hajj flight of this year from Chattogram departed for Jeddah with 398 passengers on board early on Tuesday (14 May).

The national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Boeing 717, carrying 398 pilgrims, took off from Shah Amanat International Airport at 3:20am, confirmed Biman's Chattogram District Manager Md Shahdat Hossain. 

This year, 22 direct flights will be operated from Chattogram to Saudi Arabia to transport pilgrims, he told The Business Standard.

Of these flights, 20 will head directly to Jeddah, while two will go to Madinah. 

Bangladesh Biman is expected to transport around 8,100 Hajj passengers from Chittagong Airport, Shahdat Hossain noted.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the maiden Hajj flight of 2024 from the port city. 

At the time, Biman Director (Marketing and Sales) Mohammad Salauddin, Shah Amanat International Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, and other officials were present to bid farewell to the pilgrims at the airport.
 

