Islami Bank to boost shariah-compliant foreign currency deposits

Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has launched a month-long campaign titled "Towards Excellence and Better Growth in Foreign Currency Deposit Accounts, Khidmah Cards and Debit Cards."

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as Chief Guest on Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower, read a press release.

Additional managing directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and JQM Habibullah FCS and Deputy Managing Director Miftah Uddin addressed the function as special guests. Deputy Managing Director Kazi Md Rezaul Karim presided over the programme while Md Rafiqul Islam, senior executive vice president and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, executive vice president addressed the programme. Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy managing director, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of the head office and officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

Head of zones, branches and sub-branches of the bank attended the function through a virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula said that Islami Bank's Mudaraba Foreign Currency Deposit Account, Mudaraba Resident Foreign Currency Deposit Account (RFCD) and Mudaraba International Banking Account (IB) have already gained popularity among customers.

Customers can deposit and transact foreign currency through these accounts. These accounts can be opened in AD branches and offshore banking units of the bank. Attractive profits are paid in these accounts based on mudaraba principles of Islamic Shariah.

He also said, "We have stepped into the fourth industrial revolution. Nowadays digital products have expanded widely. A revolutionary change has come in the payment system. Islami Bank is working to take smart banking to the highest level."

This bank has been contributing to the improvement of customer service and digital transformation at home and abroad through modern and diverse card services, he added. By using Islami Bank's Khidmah credit card and debit card, customers can enjoy discount facilities at various restaurants, hospitals and airport lounges.