Islami Bank-Transfast remittance campaign winners receive prize

Islami Bank-Transfast remittance campaign ended in a grand ceremony at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on 12 May 2024.

Monzal, a client of agent outlet under Kapasia Branch, won a 1500cc private car as the mega prize. Besides, thirty winners, announced through digital draw on every banking day from March 12 to April 30, 2024, received cash one lakh each, reads a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of Islami Bank was present as the chief guest and Indraneel Ganguly, Assistant Corporate Treasurer of Mastercard, was present as the guest of honor.

Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the bank chaired the program while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, & Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors of the bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard-Bangladesh were present as special guests. Sudipto Ghosh, Director, Asia Pacific-Mastercard, delivered speech from Transfast. Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of International Services Wing of the bank, addressed the welcome speech.  Farzana Alam, Manager Contact Centre-Transfast Bangladesh along with the senior executives and officials from Islami Bank and Transfast was present at the event. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of Islami Bank, shared his thoughts on the campaign "We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our remittance campaign. As a result of this two-month-long campaign, there has been a huge enthusiasm among the expatriates to send remittances through legal channels. Thanks to Transfast for this kind of noble arrangement, congratulations to all the winners and especially to Monzal for winning the grand prize.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard, said, "Wage earners remittance is very important for Bangladesh's economy, and this campaign is a humble step towards bringing more remittance to Bangladesh. It will also encourage wage earners to send their hard-earned money back home through formal and secure channels like Transfast. Mastercard is glad to be a part of this campaign along with Islami Bank."

Expressing his gratitude, Monzal stated, "This is a life-changing moment for me. I am grateful to Islami Bank and Transfast for this incredible gift."

