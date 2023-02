IBBL pays tribute at Central Shaheed Minar

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) paid tribute at Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day on Tuesday (21 February), said a press release.

Md Joynal Abedin and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, directors; and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank paid tribute on behalf of the bank.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors, Md Altaf Hossain, Md Nayer Azam, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Md Jamal Uddin Majumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir; deputy managing directors and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, chief human resources officer along with executives and employees of the bank were present on the occasion.