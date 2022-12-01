Hyundai Creta 2023 SUV hits Bangladesh market

Corporates

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:32 pm

Fair Technology Ltd has made the latest model sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hyundai Creta 2023 available in the Bangladesh Market at a price tag of Tk43.5 lakh.

Mutassim Daiaan, director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fair Technology, unveiled the SUV at a media meet at Hyundai's flagship 3S Center in the capital's Tejgaon area on Thursday.

With more interior space and state-of-the-art technologies, All New Creta 2023 is much within the affordability of the customers, he said.

Fair Technology officials said, with smart sensors to prevent accidents, a bunch of advanced features and an attractive look, the 1.5-litre gasoline engine complete SUV has already drawn car lovers' attention in Bangladesh.

The SUV has a bigger space with its attractive design, radiator grille and unique lighting system. It also has 17-inch diamond alloy rims, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch advanced cluster. 

This SUV has Continuous Variable Transmission and many other advanced technologies.

In the congested traffic of Dhaka, the New Creta 2023 would run 8-9 kilometres per litre octane, which would increase up to 12-13 kilometres on long drives.

Alongside the assurance of availability of all original spare parts and global standards, Hyundai after-sale services Fair Technology offers a warranty for one lakh kilometres or up to three years.

Right now, the company made Hyundai Indonesia-made Creta 2023 available in three colours – black, blue and grey – and more colours are in the pipeline.

Fair Technology, as the local partner of the world's fifth largest automobile brand Hyundai, has already established the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Kaliakair, Gazipur.

The factory is almost on the verge of starting commercial operation, initially with local assembling and gradually more localisation of production.

Mutassim Daiaan declared that "Made in Bangladesh" Hyundai passenger vehicles will hit the road early next year.

Fair Technology entered into a partnership with the South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Corporation in 2020 and started to bring Hyundai passenger vehicles to Bangladesh.

Fair Group Head of Communication and Corporate Philanthropy Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir and senior officials of Fair Technology including Head of Sales Abu Naser were present at the unveiling event.

