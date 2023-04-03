Hyundai Experience Center launched in Dhaka

Fair Technology Limited, the automotive vertical of Fair Group, on Sunday (2 April) launched the Hyundai Experience Center at Babylonia in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The Experience Zone will showcase Hyundai's latest models, cutting-edge technology and exciting features to visitors in near future, reads a press release.

Since Fair Technology established the Hyundai manufacturing plant in Gazipur's Kaliakoir on 19 January, demand for brand-new cars, made abroad and also locally, has increased tremendously.

"We are excited to bring the Hyundai Experience Center to Babylonia and showcase our latest vehicles and technologies to customers of Bangladesh," said Mutassim Daiaan, director and CEO of Fair Technology.

He also said, "This is an opportunity for us to connect with our customers and provide them with an immersive experience that will showcase the best of what Hyundai has to offer."

Mutassim Daiaan, at this time, announced the new price of HYUNDAI CRETA GRAD 2023 in the presence of everyone. The price is fixed at Tk44.50. The buyers will get a 5 years warranty and up to 60% buy-back facility.

National Film Award-winning actor Tariq Anam Khan and Nima Rahman, Global Television CEO and journalist Syed Ishtiaq Reza were present on the occasion as guests.

Fair Group Communication Head Hasnain Khurshid, Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir, Fair Technology Head of Sales Abu Naser Mahmud and Other officials of Fair Group were present at this launching ceremony.

The Hyundai Experience Center will be open to the public from now on. For more information visit the Fair Technology Hyundai website.