People can get loan to buy Hyundai car in 3 days now

Hyundai car loan applicants will get top priority for buying Hyundai cars. The loan will be available within three days of application with proper documents.

This commitment has been made in the auto finance agreement executed between six leading commercial banks and financial institutions of the country with Fair Technology. This was announced in an event organised at Hyundai Experience Center on Tejgaon Link Road in the capital on Monday (12 June) morning.

Banks will give customers a loan of up to Tk40 lakhs or 50% of the purchase price to buy a Hyundai car. This loan will be approved within three days with highest priority. Buyers will get this facility with the help of Hyundai relationship manager of respected banks.

Zahidul Kabir, head of Treasury, Fair Group presided over the event.

Mohammad Monirul Islam, head of Retail Deposit and Lending, BRAC Bank Ltd; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim head of Asset, Eastern Bank Ltd.; Sabbir Ahmed, head of Retail Products, United Commercial Bank (UCB); MD Jalal Mia, head of Auto Loan, Dhaka Bank Ltd; Tahsin Shahid, head of Retail New Business, Retail Banking Division, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd; Tamim Marzan Huda, deputy managing director Strategic Finance and Investments Limited, Arindam Chakraborty, director and Business head of Fair Technology Limited also delivered speeches.

About 80% of the world's cars are sold through auto finance - Zahidul Kabir said that Fair Group has ensured this facility for Hyundai car customers in Bangladesh. As a result, six commercial banks and financial institutions will provide easy interest loans to Hyundai customers with minimum down payment. They can easily buy their preferred Hyundai car at the fastest time.

Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir and senior officials of Fair Technology were present on the occasion.

It was announced at the event that under its fleet finance scheme, EBL will provide a loan of up to Tk5 crores to any corporate entity to purchase ten or less Hyundai vehicles. And SFIL will give loan of any amount to buy Hyundai car.