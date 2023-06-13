People can get loan to buy Hyundai car in 3 days now

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 01:11 pm

Related News

People can get loan to buy Hyundai car in 3 days now

Press Release
13 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 01:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Hyundai car loan applicants will get top priority for buying Hyundai cars. The loan will be available within three days of application with proper documents.

This commitment has been made in the auto finance agreement executed between six leading commercial banks and financial institutions of the country with Fair Technology. This was announced in an event organised at Hyundai Experience Center on Tejgaon Link Road in the capital on Monday (12 June) morning.

Banks will give customers a loan of up to Tk40 lakhs or 50% of the purchase price to buy a Hyundai car. This loan will be approved within three days with highest priority. Buyers will get this facility with the help of Hyundai relationship manager of respected banks.

Zahidul Kabir, head of Treasury, Fair Group presided over the event.

Mohammad Monirul Islam, head of Retail Deposit and Lending, BRAC Bank Ltd; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim head of Asset, Eastern Bank Ltd.; Sabbir Ahmed, head of Retail Products, United Commercial Bank (UCB); MD Jalal Mia, head of Auto Loan, Dhaka Bank Ltd; Tahsin Shahid, head of Retail New Business, Retail Banking Division, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd; Tamim Marzan Huda, deputy managing director Strategic Finance and Investments Limited, Arindam Chakraborty, director and Business head of Fair Technology Limited also delivered speeches. 

About 80% of the world's cars are sold through auto finance - Zahidul Kabir said that Fair Group has ensured this facility for Hyundai car customers in Bangladesh. As a result, six commercial banks and financial institutions will provide easy interest loans to Hyundai customers with minimum down payment. They can easily buy their preferred Hyundai car at the fastest time.

Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir and senior officials of Fair Technology were present on the occasion.

It was announced at the event that under its fleet finance scheme, EBL will provide a loan of up to Tk5 crores to any corporate entity to purchase ten or less Hyundai vehicles. And SFIL will give loan of any amount to buy Hyundai car.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hyundai / loan / car

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

46m | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

46m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

19h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'