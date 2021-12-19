Humayun elected president of Dhaka Club Employees Union, Mezbah general secretary

Kazi Humayun and Kazi Mezbah Uddin have been elected respectively as president and general secretary of Dhaka Club Employees Union. Picture: Collected

Dhaka Club Employees Union has elected Kazi Humayun and Kazi Mezbah Uddin respectively as president and general secretary of the body.

The election was held on Friday (17 December) at the Dhaka Tennis Ground.

"Our main objective is to work together for the welfare of employees," the newly-elected President Kazi Humayun said.

He sought cooperation from all to run the union in a smooth manner.

The union elected Shipon Pramanik as the vice president, Khokon Chandra Das the joint secretary and Shahid Al Mamun the treasurer.

