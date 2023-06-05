Dhaka Club distributes t-shirts among forest dept employees

Dhaka Club Limited distributed t-shirts among the employees of the Forest Department as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The initiative also marked the National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair 2023.

The programme took place at the HR Sinha Lounge of the club on Monday.

Dhaka Club President Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel) graced the event as the chief guest.

He shed light on the global challenge of climate change, highlighting the adverse impact caused by deforestation and the alarming decline of trees.

He added that last year, Dhaka Club Limited planted 100 trees on this occasion, bringing the total number of trees in the club to 776. The Dhaka Club and its esteemed members have consistently championed diverse social activities, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the betterment of society.

Md Rezaul Karim, Director-in-charge CSR committee, wishing the success of the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and 'Tree Fair 2023', invited everyone to come together and actively participate in tree-related activities on this occasion.

Dr Emran Kabir Chowdhury, Convener of CSR Committee, Aminur Reza khan (Dulal), HM Murshed, Mohammed Robiul Islam Azad, Members, representatives from the Forest Department and Club staff among other individuals, were present at the event.