Dhaka Club distributes food aid among Covid-hit people

Dhaka Club in collaboration with Bhalo Kajer Hotel, a social welfare organisation, recently distributed foods among the Covid-19 affected people and children in the Kamalapur railway station area of the capital.

Members of the club distributed food items among the people who were starving amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Dhaka Club said in a press release on Tuesday.

Dhaka Club President Khandaker Mashiuzzaman Romel, Executive Council Members Ahmed Ashkari, Md Ali Din, Abu Muhammad Sadat, Mrinal Kanti Das, and CSR Committee Adviser Shyamol Dutta were present on the occasion among others.