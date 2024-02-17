Hult Prize 2024 held at BUTEX

Hult Prize, popularly known as the "Nobel Prize for Students" aims to resolve the urged social issues by encouraging sustainable business models from youth entrepreneurs. This year Hult Prize has casted "Unlimited Impact" inviting students to bring revolutions with any sustainable business idea aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On 16 February, Bangladesh University of Textiles has successfully concluded its journey of Hult Prize at BUTEX 2024 powered by visTuba and co-sponsored by O'Dell Group, reads a press release.

From the very beginning, the organizing committee had been working heart and soul to bring a flourishing event under the supervision of visionary leaders – Campus Director Shafin Siam Pibor and Deputy Campus Director Md Nahid Hasan Talukder. The first milestone was unlocked with the immense responses from the participating students. The unmatchable promotional activities like "Promo Video", "Weekly Riddles", "Entrepreneurs Friday", "Connectivity Camp" have made it possible.

A series of six interactive and informative online sessions was executed by reputed personalities to help participants understanding the unlimited challenge, ideation and solution generation, crafting pitch deck, pitch video and startup one pager. The team registration for the on-campus round ended on 5 January with more than one hundred teams and 415 participants. Participating teams submitted their ideas by 27 January and 13 teams were qualified for the Semifinal round by the experienced judges- Nafisa Maliat Samia, Faysal Ahmmad Ridoy and Md. Sajid Hossain Toufiq.

The Semifinal and Grand Final rounds were held on the same day- 16 February at the premises of BUTEX campus. Semifinalist teams started reporting in the morning and soon initiated pitching for their business venture in front of the honorable judges - Sadia Islam Promi, lecturer at National Institute of Design, instructor and content creator at Interactive Cares; Hasan Mahmud Samrut, HR executive, OD & Talent Management of Daraz Bangladesh LTD- Alibaba Group and Md Sakib Al Montasir, former president of BUTEX Business Club. Six teams were picked for the Final round before lunch and prayer break. The finalist teams started bringing modifications in their business model based on the received feedback from judges.

The Grand Final round was inaugurated in the BUTEX auditorium by the afternoon. Six proficient judges from diversified backgrounds augmented the presentation of the finalist teams with their experience and wisdom. Abul Kalam Ahsanul Azad, national consultant and manager at IDEA Project, BCC, ICT Division; Shah Mohammad Mohit, chairman & managing director at O'Dell Group; Abul Hasnat, lead specialist of Raw Materials at Walmart; Rare Al Samir, founder & CEO at Interactive Cares; Riasat Zaman, co-founder and CTO at Ecovia Ltd; Shafin Rahman Shimanta, founder and CEO at NextCrop and AR VR XR specialist at ICT Division enlightened the event with their vivid presence as judges. Finalist teams presented their innovative enterprises in front of the learned judges for evaluation.

In the closing ceremony, the reputed guest - Kabari Majumder, registrar of Bangladesh University of Textiles and the judges of the final round shared their insights on the initiative of Hult Prize at BUTEX. The Director board, the Associate Director panel and the best Executives from the organizing committee were awarded for their unbeatable determination and continuous perseverance. Lastly, Campus Director Shafin Siam Pibor and Deputy Campus Director Md Nahid Hasan Talukder have recalled their memorable journey with Hult Prize at BUTEX.

The electrifying Grand Final of Hult Prize at BUTEX 2024 powered by visTuba and co-sponsored by O'Dell Group concluded with the announcement of top three teams that are going to represent Bangladesh University of Textiles in the global stage of Hult Prize. Small Council emerged as the champion of Hult Prize at BUTEX 2024 with their eco-friendly project REDEEM: A sustainable approach towards textiles with pina fiber. FiveTex Mavericks was declared as the first runner-up for their innovative plan ZERO CHEM LIMITED: regulating and monitoring industrial carbon emission. The second runner-up, Triple Bond came with a life-saving idea of the digital healthcare, CURE SYNC. The top 3 teams are now looking forward to the upcoming regional summits.

Hult Prize at BUTEX 2024 has successfully completed its unparalleled journey setting several milestones along with the faithful support of Platinum Sponsor visTuba, Gold Sponsor O'Dell Group, Media Partners- Ekhon TV, Radio Shadhin 92.4 FM, The Business Standard, Textile Today, The Financial Express, E-learning Partner- Interactive Cares, Strategic Partner- YSSE (The Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs).