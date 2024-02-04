2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

The FL1 captures one's gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

With the Bangladeshi automobile market pivoting towards new Toyota hybrids for more mundane commuter exhibits, the heart of the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) excellence thrives with Honda's pursuit of an evermore refined Civic. The spotlight for this issue falls on the 11th generation of the JDM icon, dubbed the FL1.

At first glance, the FL1 captures one's gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Yet the Civic maintains a surprisingly nimble posture that would not hint at its performance capabilities to the untrained eye. That notion turns on its head, though, with the addition of an optional spoiler, such as the one seen in the unit in focus for this review.

This skew of the FL1 is the hatchback, the same as its more athletic Type-R sibling. Photo: Akif Hamid

This skew of the FL1 is the hatchback, the same as its more athletic Type-R sibling. However, calling it the more "pedestrian" Civic would be unwarranted. The FL1 sports a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that pumps 170 horsepower and 248 NM of torque. Paired with a 6-speed manual, the FL1 transitions from a dutiful urban automobile to a fun, traffic-weaving hatch at the driver's whim.

It is around the driver's whim that the car has been designed. In classic Honda fashion, the mastery of the FL1 starts with the satisfaction of the one behind the steering wheel. The throttle responds in brilliant harmony as you shift gears and rev into VTEC to glide past the city traffic.

The 1500cc turbocharged engine produces a maximum power output of 170 bhp which is higher than many entry level sports cars. Photo: Akif Hamid

Remarkably, Honda's engineering excellence has made it so that turbo lag goes unnoticed at the lower end of RPMs. Being in a front-wheel drive configuration means that the FL1 barely loses any power, and when you're pushing the car, the tight gears will keep you wanting to shift.

Beyond the powertrain, Honda has perfectly balanced the FL1's suspension, meeting performance and comfort needs. The hatch exhibits elite manoeuvrability and crisp braking even at high speeds. The sheer fun of zipping around in the FL1 earns it the label of a driver's car through and through.

The Civic FL1 is no slouch for creature comforts, either —brandishing all the bells and whistles of the modern-day automobile: power seats, intelligent climate control, ambient lighting and all the other makings of a comfortable cruiser.

The interior hosts a unique honeycomb mesh for the AC vents as a statement piece. Photo: Akif Hamid

The interior of the FL1 hosts a unique honeycomb mesh for the AC vents as a statement piece. An all-digital dash in the JDM variant is versatile and can be programmed to the driver's liking. Regarding comfort and practicality, the FL1 hatch has a surprising 400-litre boot space that can haul a small family's belongings and more.

When we asked Md Noor Alam Ovi about his experience with the FL1, his only gripe with the hatch was the speed limiter. In his words, the FL1 reached 180 kmph by the fourth gear, leaving the fifth and sixth gears almost unused. However, he later explained how a simple Stage-1 ECU upgrade and basic tune would have his FL1 blazing asphalt across the country.

The 6-speed manual transmission turns the FL1 from a dutiful urban commuter to a fun, traffic-weaving hatch at the driver's whim. Photo: Akif Hamid

With a new EV or hybrid launched every other week, the Civic FL1 is a breath of fresh air to us petrolheads at Wheels. Honda retains its glory as the manufacturer of "driver's cars" while balancing the commuter purpose of the car. The pleasure of putting the FL1 into gear and carrying all its torque into the high-end remains unmatched by any other vehicle in this segment.

In the shadow of the Type-R lies another gem of Honda's dream-weaving automobile history; the enchanting Civic FL1.

Specifications

Engine: 1500cc L15C Turbocharged

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Power: 170 bhp at 6150 rpm

Torque: 248 Nm at 3550 rpm