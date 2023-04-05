High-profile trade delegation going to BENELUX and Latin America

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 01:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

For enhancing bilateral trade and investment, a high-profile trade delegation is going to Latin America (Argentina, Brazil) and BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) respectively in July and September this year.

The delegation will be jointly organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) and Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LABCCI), reads a press release.

The delegation will be led by the executive chairman of BIDA, Lokman Hossain Miah, senior secretary.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) and Hi-Tech Park Authority are the collaboration partners of the events.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman (senior secretary) of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) led a meeting on Wednesday (5 April) to arrange the event in a befitting manner at his office. High officials from BIDA, DBCCI and LABCCI were present at the meeting.

Professor Shibli highlighted the potential sectors in Europe and Latin American countries. He especially focused on inviting Brazilian businessmen to open bonded warehouses for cotton in Bangladesh so that both countries can get the benefits.

He also emphasised on to offer land to set up the Brazilian aviation industry in Bangladesh for boosting their export where both countries grab the benefit.

Shibli focused on Belgium for its famous diamond and jewellery.

Md Anwar Shawkat Afser, president of DBCCI and LABCCI elaborated on the potential of both the European and Latin American markets.

He especially, focused on Latin America for Agriculture, Food Processing, Coffee, Processing plants for soya beans, sunflower, oil seed, corn, cotton, iron ores, petroleum oils, wood log, export of RMG, jute, leather, pharmaceuticals and plastic goods.

Afser also pointed out potential sectors in BENELUX such as Finance and Banking, RMG, Ceramic, Jute and Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Agro Food Processing, Blue Economy and Water Resources, Light and Heavy Engineering Equipment/Plant for - Car, Medical, Textile, Import of Diamond, Jewelry, Milk Products, Cheese, Chocolates.

The objectives of the delegations are:

  1. To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which will be a great opportunity for European and Latin American businessmen to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh.
  2. To explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux and Latin American region and also to promote business from Benelux and Latin American region to the emerging Bangladesh market.

From BIDA, Matiur Rahman, executive member-2, additional secretary, marketing and communication, Md Ashfaqul Amin Mukut, director, joint secretary, marketing and communication, Shah Mohammad Mahboob, joint secretary, director general-3 (International Investment Promotion), Md Ariful Hoque, director (Registration & Incentives-1 (Commercial) and from BSEC Md Rashidul Alam, private secretary to chairman, joint director, and from DBCCI, Biswajit Roy, coordinator, were present in the meeting.

