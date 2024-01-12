FBCCI and Canada's CHCC join hands to strengthen bilateral trade

As part of the cooperation efforts, FBCCI will provide all kinds of support to Canadian investors interested in investing in Bangladesh, according to a press statement issued today (12 January).

Officials of FBCCI and CHCC sign an agreement to strengthen bilateral trade in Dhaka on 11 January. Photo: Courtesy
Officials of FBCCI and CHCC sign an agreement to strengthen bilateral trade in Dhaka on 11 January. Photo: Courtesy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, will work with the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) to enhance bilateral trade between the countries.

As part of the cooperation, FBCCI will provide all kinds of support to Canadian investors interested in investing in Bangladesh, according to a press statement issued today (12 January).

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed this during a networking dinner with the CHCC on Thursday night (11 January 11), at Hotel Sheraton in the capital.

FBCCI hosted the networking dinner in honour of the visiting delegation of the Canadian Hindu Chamber.

Businessmen and Entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and Canada also participated in a Business-to-Business (B2B) meeting before the networking dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam called upon the Canadian Hindu Business Community to invest in Bangladesh.

He mentioned that the Bangladesh government has enacted a favourable investment policy with tax exemptions, duty drawbacks, access to working capital, one-stop services, and many more to attract local and foreign investors.

Key development initiatives include deep-sea ports, 100 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, tourism parks, nuclear power plants, LNG terminals, and the construction of a railway network.

The FBCCI president said, "This year marks the 52 years of Bilateral Relations between Canada and Bangladesh.

"During these years, Canada has become the key development partner of Bangladesh and shares a number of multilateral interests, including trade liberalisation in the WTO, support for international peacekeeping, and membership in the United Nations and the Commonwealth."

Mahbubul Alam invited Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Special Economic Zones, logistics, renewable energy, aviation and shipping, high-tech RMG, diversified jute and leather products, and the tourism sector in Bangladesh.

Mahbubul said, "There is a huge scope for expanding Bangladesh's exports to Canada, including diversified jute and leather goods, footwear, pharmaceutical products, plastic furniture, home textiles, ceramic products, light engineering, and electronic products, etc.

"Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's economy has progressed a lot. Bangladesh is now considered one of the leading business and investment destinations in South and Southeast Asia."

Meanwhile, Nareshkumar Narayanbhai Chavda, president of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) and Leader of the Delegation, praised Bangladesh's development in recent years.

He said, "Bangladesh and Canada have enjoyed a tremendous business relationship over the years. There are many good opportunities between Bangladesh and Canada.

"Like FBCCI in Bangladesh, CHCC also has a vast membership in Canada. Both FBCCI and CHCC can utilise this opportunity to enhance business between the two countries."

He also invited business leaders of FBCCI to visit Canada.

Among others, FBCCI Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly, Vice President Md. Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md Munir Hossain, FBCCI directors, and business dignitaries were present at the program.

 

