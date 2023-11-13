People-to-people connectivity vital for bilateral trade: FBCCI President

The connectivity between people-to-people is essential for bilateral trade. It's still playing a significant role in facilitating trade and commerce between nations. FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam made these remarks during a meeting with the visiting delegation from the Foreign Service Academy at FBCCI Icon in Motijheel on Monday afternoon (November 13, 2023), reads a press release.

The Foreign Service Academy delegation, led by Rector Mashfee Binte Shams, was on a visit as part of their 29th diplomatic training course for foreign affairs officers and a special program for diplomats from ASEAN member countries.

Mahbubul Alam stated, 'The ASEAN member countries are very close neighbors of Bangladesh with untapped potential to grow our businesses. FBCCI aims for a prosperous and solvent Bangladesh where a vibrant business community, techno-savvy skilled workforce, environment-friendly green industrialization, increased participation of women in trade and business, and hassle-free, automated service processes for businessmen will be ensured. Therefore, FBCCI endorses and envisages the vision of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to turn Bangladesh into a developed, smart, and vibrant Bangladesh and to ensure climate change and environment-resilient growth.' FBCCI is focusing on market and product diversification besides prioritizing SMEs, he added.

Mahbubul Alam also urged the participants of the delegation to promote the Bangladesh and Bangladeshi brands abroad and strengthen economic ties between Bangladesh and other nations.

The rector of the Foreign Service Academy Mashfee Binte Shams commended FBCCI for its contribution to safeguarding the private sector, highlighting its crucial role in the economic development of the country.

The senior Vice President of FBCCI Md. Amin Helaly delivered the closing remarks at the meeting while Secretary General Md. Alamgir presented an overview of FBCCI. FBCCI Director Mohd. Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Niaz Ali Chisty, and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.