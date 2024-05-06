Haileybury Bhaluka to organise first-ever fully residential 5-day MIT Summer Workshop

Haileybury Bhaluka is going to organise a fully-residential MIT Summer Workshop, scheduled to take place from 11-15 June.

This pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of educational collaborations, bringing together the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Haileybury Bhaluka to provide students with an unparalleled immersive learning experience, reads a press release.

Taking place from 11-15 June 2024, on its campus in Mymensingh, the workshop aims to expand students' comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

Haileybury Bhaluka has organised the workshop in association with MIT Edgerton Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

This workshop unveils the mechanics behind underwater robotics, AI-powered wheelchairs, and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions. There is also an exciting opportunity to explore participating in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition.

MIT instructors in person are flying in from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the world's #1 university (QS 2024 rankings), to guide the workshop participants. The certificate will be provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT after the successful completion of the program.

All school students in Bangladesh, boys or girls, aged 11-16, are eligible to participate in the workshop. However, the students are required to know English.

The students will stay for five days (check in on 10 June 2024 night; check out on 15 June 2024 afternoon).

There will be no scope to skip the nights and return every morning. Being present throughout the five days is mandatory as many projects will require out-of-classroom interactions at any time of the day or night.

Haileybury started its journey as an international franchise educational institution with 100% residential facilities in Bangladesh last October.

Haileybury is one of the leading educational institutions in the United Kingdom. Bangladesh's Best Services Limited, a sister concern of travel and hospitality company Best Holdings Limited, will run this school in the country.

The major objective of the school is to develop students to be the best in the Asia region through welfare and globalism.

The first batch of Haileybury Bhaluka will begin in August 2024. Enrollment is currently ongoing.