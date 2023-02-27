Häcker German Kitchen redefines luxury in Bangladesh

Finco Holdings Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary company of Finco Holdings- the exclusive partner for Häcker kitchens in Sri Lanka and Dhaka, recently launched a new showroom in Bangladesh to offer Häcker's innovative product range to customers who are in search of truly world-class kitchen designs in the South Asian country.

Häcker tailor-makes kitchens to suit the modern lifestyles around the world. The German-made, German-based company Häcker küchen GmbH & Co. designs creative kitchen concepts and produces high-quality fitted kitchens according to the latest manufacturing standards, reads a press release.

All the products are curated according to precise consumer needs. Clients can have private consultations with Häcker experts and experience the complete range of products to a dedicated area for finishes, making it easy and convenient to create a total solutions kitchen.

"Häcker is a family-owned company which was established exclusively for kitchen manufacturing and with its years of expertise in modern kitchen design and high-quality products, customers are more likely to embrace products that have been tailor-made for a modern and cozy lifestyle," says Priyanjith Weerasooria, managing director of Finco Holdings Bangladesh Ltd.

"Finco Holdings is especially thrilled to partner with the company to formally introduce the beautiful kitchens to the Bangladeshi market and take the brand to this dynamic city." Finco Holdings Bangladesh's partnership with Häcker further marks both the companies' commitment to promoting sustainable business practices, firmly anchored values, and maintaining highly motivated employees in all areas of the company, he added.

"We are delighted to announce the entry of Häcker Kitchen German Made to Bangladesh. We consider Bangladesh to be one of our core strategic markets and therefore are excited at this opportunity to partner with Finco Holdings Bangladesh to take our products to this vibrant destination. We are the leader in the modern and high-tech kitchen industry and the leader in the global market for kitchens, exporting to over 80 countries already. Our state-of-the-art production facilities located only in Germany use very low formaldehyde in our products which ensure that your kitchen is a safe place in your home for your loved ones. We have won many prestigious awards including the Golden M ICONIC Award and Red Dot Award to name a few, attributed to our commitment to supply our customers with solutions that are nonother than the best in the industry," said Willy Kamm, board assistant of Häcker Kitchen GmbH who attended the grand opening with Markus Sander, president of Häcker Kitchen GmbH.