Häcker German Kitchen redefines luxury in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Häcker German Kitchen redefines luxury in Bangladesh

Press Release
27 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 03:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Finco Holdings Bangladesh Ltd, a subsidiary company of Finco Holdings- the exclusive partner for Häcker kitchens in Sri Lanka and Dhaka, recently launched a new showroom in Bangladesh to offer Häcker's innovative product range to customers who are in search of truly world-class kitchen designs in the South Asian country.

Häcker tailor-makes kitchens to suit the modern lifestyles around the world. The German-made, German-based company Häcker küchen GmbH & Co. designs creative kitchen concepts and produces high-quality fitted kitchens according to the latest manufacturing standards, reads a press release.

All the products are curated according to precise consumer needs. Clients can have private consultations with Häcker experts and experience the complete range of products to a dedicated area for finishes, making it easy and convenient to create a total solutions kitchen.

"Häcker is a family-owned company which was established exclusively for kitchen manufacturing and with its years of expertise in modern kitchen design and high-quality products, customers are more likely to embrace products that have been tailor-made for a modern and cozy lifestyle," says Priyanjith Weerasooria, managing director of Finco Holdings Bangladesh Ltd.

"Finco Holdings is especially thrilled to partner with the company to formally introduce the beautiful kitchens to the Bangladeshi market and take the brand to this dynamic city." Finco Holdings Bangladesh's partnership with Häcker further marks both the companies' commitment to promoting sustainable business practices, firmly anchored values, and maintaining highly motivated employees in all areas of the company, he added.

"We are delighted to announce the entry of Häcker Kitchen German Made to Bangladesh. We consider Bangladesh to be one of our core strategic markets and therefore are excited at this opportunity to partner with Finco Holdings Bangladesh to take our products to this vibrant destination. We are the leader in the modern and high-tech kitchen industry and the leader in the global market for kitchens, exporting to over 80 countries already. Our state-of-the-art production facilities located only in Germany use very low formaldehyde in our products which ensure that your kitchen is a safe place in your home for your loved ones. We have won many prestigious awards including the Golden M ICONIC Award and Red Dot Award to name a few, attributed to our commitment to supply our customers with solutions that are nonother than the best in the industry," said Willy Kamm, board assistant of Häcker Kitchen GmbH who attended the grand opening with Markus Sander, president of Häcker Kitchen GmbH.

kitchen / luxury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

8h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

7h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

6h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

6h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover