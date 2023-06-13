Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

In the heart of every house, we usually spend a lot of time in the kitchen. During everyday cooking, or while experimenting with new dishes, the modest kitchen tap is used every few minutes; sometimes to wash the groceries or our hands, sometimes to simply clean the sink.

A few days back, I was helping a cousin buy a few sanitary wares for her new home, and kitchen of course. I was astonished by her research before heading out to the market. For example, she was very clear about buying a mixer tap that allows combining hot and cold water to get the perfect water temperature, mentioning that in winter it will be a saviour.

When it comes to faucets or taps, we usually want to buy and install the most durable ones so we do not have to worry about replacing them every now and then (as happens often with low-quality plastic taps). We also want a tap which can be quickly closed so water waste is managed and there is no leaking (or dripping).

The newest kitchen faucets in the market combine form, function, and comfort. While selecting the appropriate model, a buyer must be aware of the key factors influencing the material and the pricing.

Types of kitchen taps

The market offers a diverse range of kitchen taps to meet a variety of demands and preferences. Let's look at some of the popular types:

1. Pillar taps: Pillar taps, also known as individual taps, are made up of independent hot and cold water faucets. They are a typical and widely available option in many Bangladeshi homes. Pillar taps are well known for their simplicity and durability, making them an affordable option for kitchens. There are two styles, standing from the sinks, and mounted on the wall.

Local brands like Shine by RFL, Sharif Metals and Raja Metals sell affordable pillar taps.

They have taps made of stainless steel as well as high-quality plastic. You can get the tap within a range of Tk500 to Tk5,000, depending on the material and available colours.

There are other local brands like Rosa by Akij with contemporary design and mid-range pricing. There are many options for imported products too.

2. Mixer taps: Due to their ease and functionality, mixer taps have grown popular in recent years. They are available with either a single lever or double handles, that allow users to adjust both hot and cold water flow.

Mixer taps allow users to change the temperature of the water to their liking, making them suitable for modern kitchens. This type being the most commonly used, the market is

very saturated with options.

Local brands and international brands are both there. The price range is approximately between Tk1,500 and Tk20,000, varying depending on the material.

Taps made of stainless steel are much more affordable than those made of brass and chromium alloys. Sometimes metal taps are coated with a material to retain their shine. This also adds to the price.

3. Pull-out spray taps: These taps include a detachable spray head that is attached to a hose. These provide flexibility in directing the water flow, making them useful for a variety of culinary activities.

The spray head's longer reach makes rinsing, filling large pots and cleaning hard-to-reach sink corners easier. These types of taps are mostly imported.

International brands like Fairy Thailand, Sakura, Huida and others are available in the market. The price range is from Tk10,500 to Tk30,000.

4. Touchless sensor taps: Touchless sensor taps have grown in popularity in Bangladesh, with an emphasis on hygiene and convenience, especially after the pandemic.

These taps, which are equipped with infrared sensors, which can detect hand movements and activate the water flow automatically. Touchless taps are useful when your hands are full or when you want to maintain utmost hygiene.

There are a few Chinese brands in the market and the price starts from Tk12,000. A few luxury brands like Kohler, Grohe, Bravat and Swish also have products which can be pre-ordered, and the prices are shared with interested buyers.

5. Smart sink taps: With increasing concern about water conservation, smart sinks with multiple taps are becoming popular everywhere. These sinks have built-in taps for multiple purposes. There are pipe sprinkles to wash groceries, a conventional tap, a forced water tap to clean glasses etc.

A few have water filtering systems, guaranteeing that clean drinking water is available immediately from the tap. International Brands like Huida and SWAB have products like these, ranging from Tk60,000 to Tk1,00,000, and even more. The price varies with the combination of taps and colours.

Most kitchen taps are made of stainless steel or other materials that do not rust quickly, even when exposed to water for a long period, which is one of the major reasons they are pricey.

The majority of well-known international manufacturers, like Grohe, Kohler, Huida, Bravat, Swish and others, promise that their products will last for a decade or more without rusting or leaking. They only use the highest quality steel alloys, brass, or similar materials.

Even local brands like Rosa by Akij are giving a 12-year' warranty on their premium and selected products. If you want to look for all the kitchen tap options in one place, the biggest market in Dhaka is in the Hatirpool area. The shops here offer local as well as imported brands.

There are shops in the Gulshan and Tejgaon Link Road area as well, mostly selling high-end imported products. A few foreign brands like Bravat, Huida, Swish, Kohler, and Grohe have their showrooms and local distributors in the capital.

And if you don't want to go out and face the traffic, there are online marketplaces like Daraz, Ubuy and Othoba that will deliver to your doorstep. Every residential area in the city also has small but reliable shops.